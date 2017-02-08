Five College Admission tips from the experts

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW evening forecast: 11 p.m. 2-7-17
-
Reed College student in ICU after fire
-
Teach us how to tango
-
Euthanasia drug found in dog food sold in Washington
-
Landslide shuts down Highway 224, takes out backyard
-
PDX bans large protests inside terminal
-
Beaverton Bakery reopens after rats, flood
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Baby caught in travel ban to come to OHSU
-
I-5 pileup near Capitol Highway
More Stories
-
Steady rain today through noon Thursday; ice rain in GorgeFeb. 7, 2017, 7:27 p.m.
-
The text of the letter Coretta Scott King wrote…Feb. 8, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
Should Oregon homeowners get fewer tax breaks?Feb. 7, 2017, 5:49 p.m.