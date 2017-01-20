Chocolatefest at Convention Center this Weekend segment 2

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Thousands plan to march in Portland
-
ODOT: I-84 to remain closed through today
-
Businesses closing early ahead of protests
-
TriMet may suspend service during Friday protests
-
Students organize first of several protests
-
W. Burnside to remain closed until Friday after slide
-
KGW Live Show Stream
-
I-84 in the Gorge could reopen this morning
More Stories
-
Portland braces for Inauguration Day protestsJan 19, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
-
DC report: Live coverage of Trump's inaugurationJan 19, 2017, 10:32 a.m.
-
6 Vancouver, Seattle pot shops for sale -- $50 millionJan 20, 2017, 6:57 a.m.