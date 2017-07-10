Straight Talk: Gov. Brown on 2017 Oregon legislative session, Pt. 2

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Arrested camper returns to illegal RV
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Search in connection to Kyron Horman case
-
Reported armed robberies at Portland Bars
-
Major Prime Day Deals Early - The Deal Guy
-
Officials concerned about Dry Creek fire
-
Car smashes into home, no serious injuries
-
Crews work to contain dry creek firee
-
Kyron Horman-related search in West Hills on Sunday
-
Neighbors complain about parking near Adidas
More Stories
-
Armed robbers hold up 3 more Portland barsJul 10, 2017, 6:07 a.m.
-
Arrested camper returns to illegal RVJul 10, 2017, 12:40 a.m.
-
Amazon Prime Day 2017: Every major deal right here!Jul. 9, 2017, 2:12 p.m.