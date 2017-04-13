This week in sports

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Search ongoing for gunman in deadly Holladay Park shooting
-
Armed dad, daughters dead in Gresham
-
Search crews looking for missing Gresham woman
-
Tigard man dies at hospital after hit by tree limb
-
BEVERLY CLEARY
-
Chief suspended over training log discrepancy
-
A citizenship test for all high schoolers?
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Doctors say lifesaving OHSU research at risk
More Stories
-
US drops 'Mother of all Bombs' on ISIS tunnel compoundApr 13, 2017, 10:25 a.m.
-
Good Samaritan tried to save teen mortally wounded…Apr 11, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
-
OHSU doctors say lifesaving research at risk if…Apr 12, 2017, 9:25 p.m.