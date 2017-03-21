Judge approves release of jailed Seattle-area 'Dreamer'
Oregon wanted Mark Few, got Dana Altman; it worked out for both
Updated 3:46 PM. PDT
House votes in favor of letting ISPs sell your browsing historyHouse votes in favor of letting ISPs sell your browsing history Your internet history and browsing habits are for sale, and the House voted Tuesday to keep it that way, rolling back rules that would have barred internet service providers from selling your data without consent.
- 5 hours ago
NBC to broadcast Olympics live in PortlandNBC to broadcast Olympics live in Portland A move that Portland Olympics fans have been waiting for is finally happening -- live TV coverage that is actually live.
- 6 hours ago
Oregon bill would penalize drivers who hog the left laneOregon bill would penalize drivers who hog the left lane Drivers who are "left-lane hogs" could be ticketed under legislation passed by the Oregon Senate Tuesday.
- 4 hours ago
Pollen levels ready to increase, along with your allergiesPollen levels ready to increase, along with your allergies PORTLAND, Ore. -- Oregon's cold winter meant trees hung on to their pollen longer than during the last few winters.
- 1 hour ago
Bill would allow Oregonians to deduct student debtBill would allow Oregonians to deduct student debt Oregon lawmakers are considering a new approach to addressing the nation's student debt problem.
- 5 hours ago
Arizona 'Dreamer's' post on paying taxes goes viralArizona 'Dreamer's' post on paying taxes goes viral PHOENIX — On Sunday morning, Arizona State University junior Belen Sisa posted a simple Facebook update that she paid her taxes.
- 14 hours ago
Care center didn't investigate sex abuse by former Providence CNA, lawsuit saysCare center didn't investigate sex abuse by former Providence CNA, lawsuit says PORTLAND, Ore. – Several patients who were sexually abused by a former Providence nursing assistant in 2016 have sued his previous employer for failing to investigate multiple reports that he sexually abused patients there.
- 2 hours ago
Longtime La Center card room closes as new casino gets ready to openLongtime La Center card room closes as new casino gets ready to open A new casino named ilani is going up in Ridgefield. It’s boasting lots of attractions and more than 100,000 square feet of gaming space.
- 30 minutes ago
KGW weather forecastKGW weather forecast Rain increases tonight and continues into Wednesday morning.
- 1 hour ago
Missing woman last seen in Hood River nearly two weeks agoMissing woman last seen in Hood River nearly two weeks ago Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Hood River nearly two weeks ago.
- 2 hours ago
30-pound turkey crashes through windshield in Indiana30-pound turkey crashes through windshield in Indiana An Indiana sheriff's office warns turkeys can make as great an impact to a vehicle as a deer when hit.
- 3 hours ago
Ford to invest $1.2 billion in Michigan plantsFord to invest $1.2 billion in Michigan plants Ford said Tuesday it will invest $1.2 billion in Michigan at three locations, including $850 million at its Michigan Assembly plant to make the new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco, as the U.S. market continues to shift from a car market to a truck and SUV market.
- 3 hours ago
