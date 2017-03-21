Animal

Salem man scolded for rescuing bear cub on trail

Read Story Nina Mehlhaf
Washington

Judge approves release of jailed Seattle-area 'Dreamer'

Read Story GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press
Nation-Now

A warning, then sudden death from blood clot

Read Story Kyle Munson, Des Moines Register
Ducks

Oregon wanted Mark Few, got Dana Altman; it worked out for both

Read Story George Schroeder , USA TODAY Sports
Southern-Oregon

Dutch Bros. moving headquarters to downtown Grants Pass

Read Story Associated Press
Ducks

Final Four: Ranking the Top 20 players

Read Story Rob Dauster, NBC Sports

Updated 3:46 PM. PDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Pics
    • Ciara shows off bare baby bump on Twitter

      Ciara shows off bare baby bump on Twitter
    • Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl

      Inside Look: Celebs to rent out luxury high-rises for Super Bowl
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Portland, OR
    9 PM
    54°
    3 AM
    47°
    9 AM
    50°
    3 PM
    52°