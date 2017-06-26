Penny pinchers: summer job budgeting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman breaks car window to rescue dog
-
Another day of near record-breaking heat
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 6-26-17
-
World Naked Bike Ride in Portland
-
Man accused of shooting mom, son in Gresham
-
Construction worker killed in crash in Clackamas
-
Motorcycle driver gets DUII after crash
-
'Good In The Hood' kicks off despite threats
-
Boy disappears while swimming in Willamette River
-
Life jacket lending stations make safety easy
More Stories
-
Supreme Court reinstates parts of travel ban; will…Jun 26, 2017, 7:37 a.m.
-
Handcrafted hearts handed out at site of TriMet attackJun 26, 2017, 10:11 a.m.
-
Woman breaks car window to save dog trapped in hot carJun 25, 2017, 11:29 p.m.