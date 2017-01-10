New artist in residence at Portland Children's Museum

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-10-17
-
Woman Killed when Driver Slams into her House
-
KGW evening forecast 1-9-17
-
KGW Investigation: Military impostor exposed
-
Shelters open for homeless during snow storm
-
Woman found killed in her car trunk
-
Outreach workers convince homeless to come inside
-
Stars shine bright at 'Golden Globes'
-
Ontario kidnapping ends in fatal crash
-
Wreck on I5
More Stories
-
Snow this evening through noon tomorrowJan. 9, 2017, 2:19 p.m.
-
Obama's farewell speech: What to expectJan 10, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
3 hurt in Woodburn machete crime spreeJan 10, 2017, 9:49 a.m.