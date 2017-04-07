Mix it up: beers for warmer weather

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 4-7-17
-
Portland man says Seattle mayor abused him
-
State settles with family of abused child
-
President Trump statement following missile launch
-
Firefighters injured in fire truck crash
-
Poli-Sci professor: The US is not at war
-
Travel guru Rick Steves donates housing complex
-
Right 2 Dream Too will move to Rose Quarter
-
Woman's car stolen with dog inside
-
US launches air strike on Syria
More Stories
-
Heavy winds knock down trees, cause outages…Apr. 7, 2017, 8:04 a.m.
-
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as next Supreme Court justiceApr. 7, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
-
PHOTOS: Wind storm topples trees across Portland areaApr. 7, 2017, 8:53 a.m.