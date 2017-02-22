Meet the team who found missing toddler

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Toddler will stay in DHS custody
-
Mother of hit and run victim speaks out
-
5th grade student asks officer for homework help
-
Watch: Jaden meets Lester Holt
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 2-22-17
-
Rescued toddler now in protective custody
-
RAW: DAPL protesters burn structures
-
Three young people die in car crash
-
Police move quickly to make arrests
More Stories
-
Newly found network of planets could harbor life,…Feb 22, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
-
Activists disrupt city council, ask mayor to resignFeb 22, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
-
Multnomah County's 'homeless count' begins todayFeb 22, 2017, 11:59 a.m.