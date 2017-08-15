Good Eats: learning about Paletaz

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Driving to Oregon to see the eclipse? Read this first
-
Teens killed after apparent fall from trail
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
WSU College Republican President attends 'Unite The Right' rally in Charlottesville
-
Tracking white supremacy movement in Oregon
-
Jury rules in favor of Taylor Swift
-
Scammers fake kidnapping to get cash
More Stories
-
Trustworthy eclipse glasses are out there, but going fastAug 15, 2017, 12:22 a.m.
-
Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse…Aug. 9, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
Two Portland women die in fall off Pacific Crest TrailAug 14, 2017, 4:28 p.m.