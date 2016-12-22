Give back during MLK Day of Service

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man arrested for flashing travelers at PDX
-
Portland man to fight deportation efforts
-
Suspect in road rage shooting pleads not guilty
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 12-22-16
-
Police need help in Gresham stabbing death
-
More brides come forward upset with bridal shop owner
-
8-year-old raises thousands for Uganda orphanage
-
Train crashes into semi trailer in NE Portland
More Stories
-
Army deserter wanted for wife's murder may be in OregonDec 22, 2016, 1:55 p.m.
-
The top Portland news stories of 2016Dec 22, 2016, 11:53 a.m.
-
Most-read weird Portland stories of 2016Dec 22, 2016, 4:57 p.m.