Eat less, sleep more, and slow down

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-31-17
-
Eastern Oregon buried in deep snow
-
Shootings at cars in Salem, Polk County
-
KGW evening forecast 1-30-17
-
Protests at Portland International Airport
-
Protest at PDX over immigrant ban
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
6-month square project will impact businesses
-
Protest brings both sides to Portland
-
Syrians in Portland worry about what's ahead
More Stories
-
Friday morning could see 2 to 4 inches of snowJan 30, 2017, 7:48 a.m.
-
Senate Democrats block two Trump Cabinet picks by…Jan 31, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
String of shootings at cars hits Salem, Polk CountyJan 30, 2017, 4:12 p.m.