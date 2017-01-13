BJ Smith shares experiences from 'Top Chef'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Max Train Derails in Rose Quarter
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 1-13-17
-
Crews begin clearing trees and branches
-
Double Bus Stuck Video
-
Sky 8 over the I-5, downtown Portland, January 11, 2017
-
Safeway goes extra mile for critical medicine
-
wed night look at tows on hwy 26
-
KGW Files: Snow storms from 1959 to 1989
-
Snow in Hood River and soon wind
-
26 westbound 9pm tuesday
More Stories
-
Fugitive in 1999 Ind. child assault arrested in SalemJan 13, 2017, 10:33 a.m.
-
Sunny Friday will struggle to get above freezingJan 12, 2017, 5:52 a.m.
-
Frigid Friday hits record low temperatureJan 13, 2017, 8:25 a.m.