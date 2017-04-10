All-star cheerleaders prepare for D-2 Summit

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Crane lifts tree in LO
-
Tigard man dies at hospital after hit by tree limb
-
Elderly struggling with no power for days
-
4 people dead after small plane crash
-
Water main break closes Hawthorne Bridge
-
Trailblazers clinch spot in playoffs
-
KGW evening forecast 4-9-17
-
Deal Guy: Smart Outlets Under $10
-
Arborist: Wind exposes tree's Achilles heel
More Stories
-
Portland pledges 100 percent clean energy by 2050Apr 10, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
2 dead in murder-suicide at San Bernardino schoolApr 10, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
'Peeping tom' reports lead to Clatsop Co. arrestApr 10, 2017, 11:24 a.m.