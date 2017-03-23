"Art of the Brick" exhibit at OMSI for spring break

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More than 100 animals in need of homes
-
Ghost spotted aboard USS Lexington
-
Vancouver hit and run victim asking for help
-
Hwy 26 carjacking
-
Bringing Ellie home: Mom posts powerful photo
-
Deal Guy: $35 WiFi Streaming Camera
-
Two hit and run victims on division
-
WSU student's rap gets internship on Fallon
-
Oregon Legislature considers new towing laws
-
Tragedy in London
More Stories
-
Still no deal on Obamacare repeal after White House meetingMar 23, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
Wash. Rep. Herrera Beutler -- 'I cannot support' GOP…Mar 23, 2017, 8:38 a.m.
-
Who has the edge? Oregon vs. Michigan matchupsMar 22, 2017, 5:40 p.m.