Tracking record breaking heat

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW noon forecast 8-2-17
-
How to keep your home cool
-
MAX service slows to a crawl due to heat, network issues
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 8-2-17
-
Animals at the Oregon Zoo try to beat the heat
-
AERIAL VIDEO of building collapse at Minnehaha Academy upper campus in Mpls.
-
Fifth person charged in Brush Prairie murder
-
Canadian smoke covers Portland area
-
Urban farm animals also need shade and water
-
Boy suffers brain damage in crash at Vancouver Safeway
More Stories
-
Records fall as excessive heat warning continuesJul 29, 2017, 2:56 p.m.
-
BC wildfire smoke, smog trigger pollution advisory…Aug. 2, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Teen swimmer found drowned in Columbia RiverAug. 2, 2017, 6:50 p.m.