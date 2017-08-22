KGW gears up for the Hood to Coast relay

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Total solar eclipse stuns Salem area
-
Traffic a total mess heading north on I-5
-
First responders call the eclipse a success
-
Total solar eclipse over Silverton
-
Post-eclipse traffic leads to missed flights
-
Path of April 8, 2024 solar eclipse
-
Milli Fire grows to 10,500 acres
-
How to prevent eye damage from the eclipse
-
Milli fire
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
More Stories
-
Meet the Salem photographer who got this incredible…Aug 22, 2017, 8:52 p.m.
-
Southern Oregon's Chetco Bar fire now nation's 'top…Aug 22, 2017, 6:00 p.m.
-
Woman sues funeral home for $2.5M after receiving…Aug 22, 2017, 6:49 p.m.