Photo: ilovekickboxing.com

Kickboxers are in THE BEST shape.

Even if you don't want to compete or fight, you can still get in fighting shape! We are headed to iLoveKickboxing in Vancouver to check out the intense exercises that pro kickboxers use to get lean and toned.

We'll explore kicking, punching and bag work. Also, we will learn four different styles to kickbox.

© 2018 KGW-TV