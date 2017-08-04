Entertainment news with McKinzie Roth

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Activities impacted by heat and haze
-
Police: Portland man hit while on sidewalk
-
KGW Sunrise forecast: 8-4-17
-
Vandal turning on outdoor water faucets
-
Air pollution from BC wildfires worsens in Portland
-
How to make a DIY air conditioner
-
Teen swimmer presumed drowned off Sauvie Island
-
Spending Mistakes Students Make - The Deal Guy
-
TriMet battling heat and network issues
-
Canadian smoke covers Portland area
More Stories
-
5-year-old boy missing at Salem marine parkAug. 4, 2017, 7:28 p.m.
-
Portland air quality improves, although still…Aug. 2, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
-
Portland's 'cool down' expected to continue Saturday…Jul 29, 2017, 2:56 p.m.