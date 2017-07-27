Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk picks three places to visit in Portland

Chuck Palhniuk picks some offbeat places to visit in Portland.

PORTLAND, ORE. - A priceless toy collection stored away in the last place you'd expect.

An indoor cemetery where visitors are surrounded by 90-thousand souls.

A suburban thrift store that was- until now- one of Oregon's best kept secrets

If you're heading to Portland, Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk has three spots you must visit, beginning with the Kidd Toy Museum. It’s a museum that celebrates childhood by a man who didn’t have much of one.



“It is I believe the second largest toy museum in the world,” says Palahniuk. “It's all behind these blank concrete walls on a fairly industrial street and the whole thing was put together by a man who made his fortune selling auto parts. For decades he bid against people like the DuPonts because the DuPont Toy Museum is so powerful.

Our next stop is the Portland Memorial Mausoleum.An indoor cemetery spread out across eight levels. Some dark as night. Others as light as libraries.

“It's acres and miles of underground and above ground,

completely controlled death. It's fantastic!” says Palahniuk.

“It's like being trapped inside an Escher painting because you become instantly confused and lost and disoriented in this fantastic city of death. So you've got to do that!”

Palahniuk’s final stop might remind you of Value Village.

“Down on Hwy 99 south of Portland, before Oregon City is an enormous thrift store called the Red White and Blue.And people who love the Red White and Blue will hate the fact that I'm talking about it because it is such a well-kept secret, but the Red White and Blue is a place where you can get fantastic vintage stuff and junk store prices.”

While you’re there Palahniuk suggests dining at Wilfs, a restaurant with red velvet furniture located at the train station.

