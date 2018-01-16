KGW
The best food deals for January!

The most delicious deals that are happening this month.

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 5:34 AM. PST January 16, 2018

January doesn't just mean diets and cold weather, it also means some of the best food deals of the year! Here's some of the top picks we found for you:

Dunkin' Donuts: All medium lattes are $2 from 2-6 p.m.

McDonald's: Order on the app for $1 & get a free sandwich or order $10+ & get $3 off your order.

Denny's: Get a free “grand slam breakfast” with app order. That includes bacon, pancakes, eggs & more!

IHOP: All-you-can-eat breakfast pancakes for $3.99 until February 11th! 

Subway: $5 footlongs are finally back!

Starbucks: Sign up for the Starbucks rewards program & get a free drink when you register your card for $5. 

 

