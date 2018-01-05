4 things to watch for for at 'The Golden Globes' on Sunday!

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are upon us & here are the buzziest things to look out for this Sunday!

1. The “Black Out”

Actors have decided to wear black outfits to protest racial & gender inequality.

2. Oprah will receive an award

She’s getting the Cecil B. Demille award which is “for an individual who’s made an incredible impact” in entertainment. Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington & more have won it.

3. Who will win best supporting actor?

The race is tight between Armie hammer in “Call Me By Your Name?” Willem Dafoe in “The Florida Project” and Christopher Plummer in “All The Money In The World”

4. Will “Lady Bird” win big? It could win for best actress & best comedy, making it The Oscars front runner.

