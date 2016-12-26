KGW
Stunned celebrities remember George Michael

George Michael dies at 53

KGW 12:09 PM. PST December 26, 2016

The sudden death of pop singer George Michael rocked the entertainment community on Christmas Day. Many took to social media to share their memories and grief.

Watch: McCartney, Madonna, other celebs remember George Michael

Michael, who died over the Christmas holiday at age 53, made news more frequently for professional struggles and personal scandal, even as he continued to record and tour profitably and inspire numerous younger acts.

1st ever 'Carpool Karaoke' was with George Michael


