Stunned celebrities remember George Michael

BASEL, SWITZERLAND: British singer George Michael performs at the German TV show 'Wetten, Dass...?' ('Let's Bet...?') during a live transmission in Basel late 27 March 2004. (JOERG KOCH/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOERG KOCH, 2004 AFP)

The sudden death of pop singer George Michael rocked the entertainment community on Christmas Day. Many took to social media to share their memories and grief.

Michael, who died over the Christmas holiday at age 53, made news more frequently for professional struggles and personal scandal, even as he continued to record and tour profitably and inspire numerous younger acts.

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

My god. Rest in paradise @GeorgeMichael--an icon, an ally, a legend. pic.twitter.com/MfxPVFG0B2

— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 25, 2016

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016

i bought (& worshipped) Listen Without Prejudice on my 15th birthday. this song readied me for Stevie Wonder... https://t.co/a3gnL9DnfT... — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) December 26, 2016

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Mari and I and our family are gutted. He was a true gentleman, one of the most talented people on earth and the soundtrack to our youth. An absolute legend. we were proud to be able to call him a friend and will miss that beautiful smile terribly. Sending love to all of his family on this sad Christmas. #ripgeorgemichael A photo posted by Rob T (@thisisrobthomas) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:44pm PST