'Split' outpaces controversial 'A Dog's Purpose' at box office

LOS ANGELES — A Dog's Purpose underperformed slightly at the box office as it opened in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott.

Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open upward of $20 million, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start. But it's a healthy debut for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

Representatives of Universal Pictures, which distributed the Amblin-produced film starring Dennis Quaid, say the opening was in line with their hopes.

Audiences gave the film an A-grade on CinemaScore, indicating that word of mouth should be positive going forward.

"It's a great start for what I think is going to be a long-term playout on the title," says Nick Carpou, Universal's president of domestic distribution.

First place went again to M. Night Shyamalan's multiple personality thriller Split, which grossed $26.3 million, a relatively minuscule 34% drop from its first weekend, nearly unheard of for a horror movie.

Rounding out the top five were Hidden Figures with $14 million, new opener Resident Evil: The Final Chapter with $13.9 million, and La La Land with $12.1 million.

Damien Chazelle's candy colored musical crossed the $100 million mark domestically after earning 14 Oscar nominations last week.

"They definitely got a nice boost," says comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "They're riding that perfect wave of Oscar attention with the perfect release pattern."

But many eyes were on A Dog's Purpose this weekend. A week and a half before the movie opened, TMZ posted video of a frightened dog that apparently was forced into rushing water during the making of the film. The footage quickly went viral.

PETA called for a boycott of the film, while the studio and filmmakers canceled media interviews and the premiere but still proceeded with releasing the film as planned.

Carpou acknowledges that the video, which he and the filmmakers have said is "highly edited," surfaced at "a very inopportune moment in the build-up to the release of our movie" and they knew that it would have some effect.

Industry observers like Dergarabedian note that the video and the resulting media attention actually heightened awareness about the movie.

Even without the controversy, he says the weekend likely would have played out in the same way, with A Dog's Purpose taking second place to Split.

"It had an impact, we just don't know what the impact is," Dergarabedian says. "To have close to $20 million is a pretty good showing. ... It's a fine result for the film."

Final figures are expected Monday.

