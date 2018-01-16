Show filmed in Oregon premieres on Netflix in February

Image from Everything Sucks! trailer (Photo: Netflix)

A show that was filmed in Oregon City last summer will be streaming on Netflix next month.

“Everything Sucks!” will be available on the streaming service Feb. 16. While the show was shot in Oregon City, it will be set in Boring, Oregon.

“Two groups of high school misfits – the AV club and the drama club – collide in this quirky coming-of-age story set in 1996 Oregon,” the show’s description reads on Netflix.

Along with the announcement of the release date, a trailer for the show was released on Tuesday.

For those that love 90s nostalgia, you’ll love the trailer. It features Wite-Out, iron-on patches, VCRs, CD players, and Everclear (the band).

Watch the trailer:

