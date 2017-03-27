'Shipwreck' bar & seafood pop-up launches in Southeast Portland

An image from Shipwreck's website. (Photo: KGW)

If you want to try these foods and cocktails, you better act fast. A couple local bartenders have launched Shipwreck, a bar and seafood pop-up, inside Portland restaurant Jacqueline. For three nights only, they'll be serving up classic fish house dishes with a gourmet twist, paired with unique craft cocktails. Eric Nelson and Chris Abbott will be mixing the drinks, alongside Guest Chef Jake Stevens.

Until it pops up again, Shipwreck is Sunday through Tuesday night, March 26-28.

