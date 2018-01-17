Previewing Chef Sarah Pliner's Claypot Chicken Dinner

(Photo: Aviary PDX/Facebook)

Chef Sarah at Aviary is hosting a one-night-only special dinner Wednesday night.

Her Claypot Chicken Dinner is hearty - and a bit spicy. It features a whole chicken braised in a clay pot in shao xing with brown sugar, szechuan peppercorn and fermented chile bean paste.

It's served with oyster mushrooms, scallions, steamed rice, a soy marinated egg, a salad of shaved winter vegetables (lotus root, radish, brussels sprouts, in sesame dressing), and mango ice cream for dessert. There are also drink pairings to go with this warming meal we will explore.

© 2018 KGW-TV