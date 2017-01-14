KGW
Close

'Portlandia' ending after season 8 in 2018

KGW 6:20 PM. PST January 14, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – The show that has brought a taste of Portland's unique flavor into homes across the world will be ending in 2018.

Portlandia confirmed Saturday on it's Twitter account that season 8 will be its last.

The show is currently in the middle of season 7 and has been a staple over the years for IFC.

According to Variety, IFC president and general manager Jennifer Caserta made the announcement Saturday.

So for those who have ever put a bird on it, or use "cacao" as their safe word, know the end is near, and enjoy the satirical Portland-ish creation of Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein that we all don’t want to admit is kind of exactly how Portland is (sometimes).

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories