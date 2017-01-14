'Portlandia' ending after season 8 in 2018

Carrie Brownstein, left, and Fred Armisen in the episode titled "Winter in Portlandia" from season 3. (Photo: IFC)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The show that has brought a taste of Portland's unique flavor into homes across the world will be ending in 2018.

Portlandia confirmed Saturday on it's Twitter account that season 8 will be its last.

The show is currently in the middle of season 7 and has been a staple over the years for IFC.

According to Variety, IFC president and general manager Jennifer Caserta made the announcement Saturday.

So for those who have ever put a bird on it, or use "cacao" as their safe word, know the end is near, and enjoy the satirical Portland-ish creation of Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein that we all don’t want to admit is kind of exactly how Portland is (sometimes).

