Portland-based 'Grimm' ends its 6-year run tonight

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A six-year run that captivated Porltand and Oregon viewers comes to an end tonight.

NBC's "Grimm" has a finale appropriately entitled "The End."

Since the first episode aired in 2010, the show's cast and crew have embraced Portland and its environs. Their love grew into an annual fundraiser for Doernbecher children's hospital.

Here's a sneak peek at the finale.

An online auction begins at 7 p.m. tonight of props from the show. A garage sale of sorts took place a few weeks ago.

KGW's Katherine Cook got a behind the scenes look recently with the show's prop master.

How deep was the cast's love for Portland. After filming for the final wrapped, Sasha Roiz described it for 'Portland Today.

Taking a break after filming the 100th episode, Bree Turner and Silas Weir Mitchell spoke of their Portland experience.

The show was a huge boost to the Portland economy, including a special-effects company called Refuge VFX, who created the show's monsters.

'Grimm' Wesen Venom craft beer. Because Portland.

