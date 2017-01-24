Oscars 2017 list of nominees

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

La La Land is storming the Oscars.

The acclaimed Hollywood musical is singing pretty, tying All About Eve and Titanic for the most nominations ever — 14 total — at the 89th Academy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on ABC Feb. 26 (7 ET/4 PT).

Full Oscars nominations story

Who got snubbed this year

BEST PICTURE

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

=============================

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

=============================

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

=============================

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

=============================

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

=============================

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

=============================

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One

13 Hours

=============================

VISUAL EFFECTS

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

=============================

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

=============================

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

=============================

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

=============================

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

(© 2017 KGW)