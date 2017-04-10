An image from the symphony website.

The Oregon Symphony presents “Mozart’s Requiem” Monday night at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. It’s the third and final night of the immortal music of Mozart’s Requiem, who apparently wrote this on his deathbed and left unfinished. There’s debate on who actually finished the piece.

Brian McFayden visited outside the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall to speak with the President and CEO of The Oregon Symphony, Scott Showalter, about their upcoming shows leading into the summer.

Showalter, the top man at the Oregon Symphony since 2014, has seen record breaking sales at the ticket office and for the third year in a row, the Oregon Symphony set an all-time gala fundraising record, this time raising over $1 million.

The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall is located at 1037 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97205

