CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oprah Winfrey dropped into the 148th commencement service Saturday at Oregon State University.

She used Instagram to share the vist, including a photo with Benny the Beaver with the caption '"And this concludes my day at Oregon State. #gobeavs"

#8 done! #graduationtour A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

And this concludes my day at Oregon State. #gobeavs A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

7,000 graduates today #OSU #graduationtour. #8 A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

Doctorates and Masters handed out. Now for the Undergrads!👩🏾‍🎓 #OSU #graduationtour A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

First time in Oregon .. wow is it Greeeeeen! #OSU👩🏾‍🎓 A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

