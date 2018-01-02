New York pies at Checkerboard Pizza

(Photo: Alan Weiner, Copyright 2014 By AlanWeinerPhotography.com)

We are heading to Checkerboard Pizza in the Pine Street Market (SW 2nd Avenue & Pine Street), to make a New York Style Pizza with James Beard Award winning chef Ken Forkish.

He offers a lineup of 18-inch round pies, available by the slice or as whole pies, in a style that marries New York and Italian pizza styles.

Checkerboard Pizza also sells pastries and breads from Trifecta Tavern + Bakery on SE 6th Ave. The breads and pastries are delivered via bicycle courier daily.



