Five-year-old Blue Ivy Carter sort of stole the Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip-Hop Artist Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

This was hardly Blue Ivy Carter's first awards show, but at the Grammys Sunday night, the cherubic 5-year-old basically stole the night.

Was it her Prince-inspired pink Gucci suit? Her sparkly kid-size cat purse? The moment cameras caught Jay Z giving his daughter (a soon-to-be-big sister) a sweet kiss on the cheek? Or how she jammed to Bruno Mars and ecstatically cheered on her mom when she won best urban contemporary album for Lemonade?

Blue Ivy was pumped for her mom #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xh0olZR8sP — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 13, 2017

Blue had a cameo in Beyonce's visual introduction to her performance of Love Drought and Sandcastles.

Of course, Aunt Rihanna stopped by during a commercial break. (So did Joe Jonas.)And let's not forget about Blue Ivy crashing (saving?) James Cordon's Grammys Carpool Karaoke.

If Bey and Jay's twins are anything like big sis Blue, we're in for a cuteness overload.

