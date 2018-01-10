Movie sequels to look forward to in 2018

With millions of dollars on the line, Hollywood is making the safe bet you'll want to see familiar faces and characters at the movies this year.

Love 'em or hate 'em, there will be more than 20 sequels in 2018. Here's a look at some of the most noteworthy:

PADDINGTON 2: Get reacquainted with Paddington the Bear in a sequel to one of the most charming movies of the past decade. Paddington 2 might even be better than the original, scoring a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

FIFTY SHADES FREED: Set in Seattle, the steamy Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy climazes with Fifty Shades Freed -- a final chapter out Valentines Day. They may be married, but that doesn't mean Mr. and Mrs. Grey are getting fat and happy.

PACIFIC RIM 2: Come for the popcorn, stay for the fight scenes. A new generation of Jaeger pilots take on another Kaiju threat in the sequel to Pacific Rim... out in March.

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: The most highly anticipated sequel of the year kicks off the summer season in early May. The Avengers, and more marvel characters than we can keep track of, assemble again with the fate of the universe on the line in the third installment of the series.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM: In June, Lake Stevens' own Chris Pratt returns to the land of dinosaurs in the second installment of the Jurassic reboot. The only thing more terrifying than overgrown lizards might be a volcano threatening to wipe out the entire island.

THE UNTITLED DEADPOOL SEQUEL: Also in June, Ryan Reynold returns in the second installment of this R-Rated superhero action comedy.

INCREDIBLES 2: And 14 years after the release of the Pixar original, the Incredibles 2 brings the superhero family back together. Looks like baby Jack Jack may have some special skills.

Other honorable mentions: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Sherlock Gnomes, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

