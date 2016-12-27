Man sets up GoFundMe page to 'protect Betty White from 2016'

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Celebration at Rockefeller Plaza on February 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic) (Photo: D Dipasupil, 2015 D Dipasupil)

The year 2016 has seen its fair share of celebrity deaths. Including, Prince, David Bowie, and, within the last few days, George Michael and Carrie Fisher.

Demetrios Hrysikos of Spartanburg, South Carolina, had had enough. He took to the internet to make sure he did all he could to help protect one of the internet's most beloved celebrities, Betty White.

Hrysikos created a 'GoFundMe' page dedicated to protecting the Golden Girl.

The name of the campaign? "Help protect Betty White from 2016"

The campaign has a $2,000 goal, and as of Tuesday evening already had $766.

"Help 2016 catch these hands if it goes anywhere near Betty White!" said Hrysikos in the description of the campaign. "If she is okay with it I will fly to where ever Betty White is and keep her safe till Jan 1, 2017."

If Betty White decides to decline Hrysikos' assistance, he will donate the money to the Spartanburg Little Theater.

"2016 has taken so many great artists and SLT helps support and nurture new budding talent in our town," said Hrysikos in an update. "I'd like to think that Betty, Carrie, and Bowie would be happy with any proceeds going to that cause, which I assure you it WILL!"