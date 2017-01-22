KGW
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

M. Night Shyamalan's 'Split' blows away box office projections, snatches No. 1 spot

Jake Coyne, Associated Press , KGW 1:45 PM. PST January 22, 2017

NEW YORK — M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller Split blew away box-office expectations, earning an estimated $40.2 million in ticket sales over inauguration weekend.

Though many were focused on Friday's presidential inauguration and Saturday's Women's Marches, Split doubled forecasts to easily lead all films. It again brings together Shyamalan, director of The Sixth Sense, with the low-budget horror experts of Blumhouse Productions.

Split, starring James McAvoy, was made for less than $10 million.

REVIEW: Winning 'Split' delivers multiple sides of James McAvoy

Opening in second place was the Vin Diesel action sequel xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, with $20 million. It's the third film in the trilogy and first installment in 12 years.

Last weekend's top film, the stirring mathematician drama Hidden Figures, held on well, sliding to third place with an estimated $16.3 million.

Final figures are expected Monday.

(© 2017 KGW)

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories