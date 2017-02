"The Art of the Brick" can be seen at OMSI from Feb. 18 - May 29. (Photo: Rod Stevens, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The world’s largest display of LEGO art will soon be at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

“The Art of the Brick” features original art pieces and re-imagined versions of famous works of art – all made out of LEGO bricks.

Artist Nathan Sawaya’s exhibit will be at OMSI from Feb. 18 – May 29.

Photos: "The Art of the Brick"

(© 2017 KGW)