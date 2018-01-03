(Photo: Portland Knife House)

Upgrade your kitchen for the new year!

We are talking knives at Portland Knife House, which houses the largest knife collection in Portland. There are 600-700 knives on the shelves on any given day.

Although Portland Knife House is the go-to for top chefs in town like Naomi Pomeroy, Maya Lovelace, Earl Ninsom and more, the shop is equally geared towards home cooks who are looking to upgrade their kitchen toolbox.

We speak with owner and former New York chef Eytan Zias to learn knife sharpening skills, repair and customization.



