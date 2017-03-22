Kachka does Portland Dining Month

Kachka, the very popular authentic Russian restaurant (720 SE Grand Ave) opened its doors in 2014 and has since become a hot spot in the Portland foodie community.

For the entire month of March, Kachka has participated in Portland Dining Month.

Brian McFayden visited the famed Soviet Cold War themed restaurant and caught up with owner and chef Bonnie Morales. They talked about the importance of Portland Dining month, Morales’ Bela-Russian heritage and her guests’ favorite dish.

Kachka’s, $29 Portland Dining Month Menu:

The 3-course menu starts with a roasted beet salad with smoked tvorog, walnuts and caraway vinaigrette. Then the second course: mouth-watering handmade lamb pelmeni, adjika butter, Smetana and cilantro. Are you full yet? The third and final course is a delicious dessert called Sharlotka! Mountain rose apples, apple cider caramel, fenugreek ice cream and chicory salt.

