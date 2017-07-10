JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44 with a Thursday December 14 stop at Portland's Moda Center.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at noon EST.
Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET through Citi's Private Pass® program.
For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
.@S_C_ just announced the 4:44 Tour. Exclusive TIDAL pre-sale starts today, 12pm ET: https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALXSprint #444TOUR pic.twitter.com/y7Ilb3hhSC— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 10, 2017
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs