JAY-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44 with a Thursday December 14 stop at Portland's Moda Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at noon EST.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00 p.m. ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00 p.m. ET through Citi's Private Pass® program.

For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

