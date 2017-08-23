Historical Society chocolate cake smackdown

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chetco Bar wildfire consumes 98,000 acres
-
Total solar eclipse over Silverton
-
Corbett cyclist injured in hit-and-run
-
Thousands of Atlantic salmon escape
-
Man accused of Taser attack at McDonald's
-
Evacuation warnings issued for Black Butte
-
Southern Oregon fire is nation's top priority
-
Wedding under the eclipse
-
House Speaker Paul Ryan visits Intel today
-
Verify: Can you recycle eclipse glasses?
More Stories
-
Sisters at Symbiosis eclipse festival reported missingAug 23, 2017, 4:15 p.m.
-
Body found in Portland apartment; woman arrested for murderAug 23, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Protesters gather outside Paul Ryan fundraiser in PortlandAug 23, 2017, 6:39 a.m.