'Hamilton' arrives in Seattle early 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda (C) attends his final performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- The schedule is out and the 11-time Tony Award winner "Hamilton" will play in Seattle from Feb. 13 to March 18, 2018.

The musical is also scheduled to play in Portland during 2017 or 2018 but specific dates have not been announced.

Individual tickets sales have not been announced for Seattle. There is the option of buying season tickets or inquiring about group tickets for Broadway at the Paramount.

Broadway at the Paramount announced its 2017-18 season schedule Monday.

•Sept. 6-11, 2017: The Sound of Music

•Oct. 12-29, 2017: Aladdin

•Nov. 14-19, 2017: The Bodyguard

•Dec. 5-10, 2017: Elf The Musical

•Jan. 2-14, 2017: Book of Mormon

•Feb. 13 - March 18, 2018: Hamilton

•May 8-13, 2018: Love Never Dies

•June 6-17, 2018: Les Miserables

•Aug. 8-19, 2018: The Phantom Of The Opera





Copyright 2016 KING