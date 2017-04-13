(Photo: Ground Kontrol - Facebook)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Ground Kontrol Classic Arcade has new digs.

The doors are officially open at the new location at 115 NW 5th Avenue. The old spot at 511 NW Couch Street will be closed for renovations with the ultimate goal of uniting the two locations.

The staff hopes to have the old section finished before summer’s end. When all is said and done, a hallway will connect the two locations and doubling Ground Kontrol’s square footage.

Thursday evening, the powers that be gave Brian McFayden one hour of free rein of Ground Kontrol’s new home and he took total advantage of the more than 90 classic arcade games, including Galaga and Burger Time.

After that, at 5 p.m., Ground Kontrol opened their doors for Second Thursdays Free Play. A $5 cover at the door gives you all the games you can play for free.

The staff also serves a full bar, so you must be 21 or older to enter.



© 2017 KGW-TV