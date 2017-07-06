'Grimm' stars announce they are married in adorable Instagram posts

NBC’s hit show Grimm may be over but the romance from the show lives on.
Bitsie Tulloch, who played Juliette Silverton and Eve, and David Giuntoli, who played Nick Burkhardt, announced on Thursday that they are now husband and wife.
“TBT to our tiny beautiful wedding in Montana last month,” Tulloch posted on Instagram.
“I married her. I air-guitared her. I terrified her. I love you @bitsietulloch. It’s gonna be a wild ride,” Giuntoli posted on his account.
The couple dated for years before they announced their engagement at Comic-Con last year. They reportedly still have a home in Portland.
So while the Portland-based TV show may no longer be on the air, the love that blossomed on the show continues.
