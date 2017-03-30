'Grimm' actress raising money for new show to be filmed in Portland

Hannah Loyd (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- On NBC’s Grimm, you know her as Diana; part Hexenbiest, part Zauberbiest, all scene-stealer. In real life, she's 13-year-old Vancouver actress Hannah Loyd.

“It's been an amazing experience,” said Loyd, of her two seasons with the series. After six seasons, Grimm's season finale will air on Friday.

“It's a little sad but I'm really excited for everyone to see it,” said Loyd.

The young actress is preparing for what could be her next big role: an out of this world character named “Eve."

“I would be playing an alien,” said Loyd. “She goes on a mission and she's detecting a certain family.”

Writer/creator Corey Swim came up with the idea, specifically for Loyd, after meeting her on the set of Grimm. Swim wrote a short film entitled Eve, which he hopes will lead to a pilot episode and then a new series to be shot and set in Portland. Swim has teamed up with a local production company, No Sunrise Wasted, to create the film.

“This teaser should make them want to see more,” said Swim. “What we want to do is set this up and do it really well. We have some great people, especially from Grimm, that have helped out.”

Hannah's mother, Bree Loyd, said her family supports the idea.

“I read it and I was like, ‘I love this, it's great,’ and Hannah read it and loved it as well,” said Bree Loyd. “I hope it turns out to be a great thing—we think it will.”

Swim started a GoFundMe account to finance the short film and hopes to raise $2,500. Swim said he’s investing some of his own money into the project which is scheduled to shoot in May. Cast and crew, including Loyd, are donating their time to create the film.

“I'm hoping that the fans or the early believers of the production just help us out in any way,” said Hannah Loyd. “I hope people will follow me with this journey.”

