Golden Globes buck tradition to honor Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher, left, and Debbie Reynolds, right. (Photo: USA TODAY)

Every year, the Golden Globe Awards honor multi-generational Hollywood families by naming a daughter from an entertainment family as Miss Golden Globes.

And while Carrie Fisher was never named Miss Golden Globes (though half-sister Joely Fisher was in 1992), she and her mother were a great example of Hollywood families, so it made sense that the show would break its "no-memorial-segment" rule to honor Fisher and Reynolds, who died a day apart and were buried together Friday.

Fisher's brother Todd thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press for the gesture shortly after the montage of their best-known roles, set to Reynolds' song Tammy as well as the classic You Made Me Love You.

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

The montage came one day after HBO premiered its documentary Bright Lights Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, a touching, funny look at their mother-daughter bond. (If you haven't watched it yet, restock your tissue supply.)

Later in the show, Cecil B. DeMille honoree Meryl Streep paid tribute to Fisher, who wrote her 1990 film Postcards From the Edge.

She closed out her speech with advice she'd once gotten from the Star Wars icon: "As my friend Princes Leia told me, 'Take your broken heart, make it into art.'"

And when Night Manager star Tom Hiddleston was backstage talking to reporters after winning best-supporting actor in a TV movie or miniseries, he also took a moment to talk about Fisher.

“Carrie Fisher was such a fighter," he said. "And I spent an evening with her last summer at the White House Correspondents dinner as a guest of the Guardian newspaper. She had this indomitable spirit. She was such a force for life. If you could take a lesson from her it was to live as fully, and to embrace our weaknesses, and that very act makes them become strengths. And she was so funny.”



