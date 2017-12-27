Festivus with Opera on Tap Portland

McMenamins Kennedy School (photo: google maps)

It's Festivus! A holiday for the rest of us.

We are heading to McMenamins Kennedy School at 7 p.m. for Festivus: An Opera Show for the Rest of Us. There will be person-to-person sing-offs, harmony battles and more with Opera on Tap Portland.

We hear this celebration even has it’s own traditions like raising the Festivus pole and more!

If you are so over the holiday hustle, this is the place to be!

Opera on Tap is a national organization with city chapters across the country. They aim to make opera less "bourgeois" and more approachable.

