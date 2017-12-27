KGW
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Festivus with Opera on Tap Portland

McKinzie Roth, KGW 2:54 PM. PST December 27, 2017

It's Festivus! A holiday for the rest of us.

We are heading to McMenamins Kennedy School at 7 p.m. for Festivus: An Opera Show for the Rest of Us. There will be person-to-person sing-offs, harmony battles and more with Opera on Tap Portland.

We hear this celebration even has it’s own traditions like raising the Festivus pole and more!

If you are so over the holiday hustle, this is the place to be!

Opera on Tap is a national organization with city chapters across the country. They aim to make opera less "bourgeois" and more approachable.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Toddler dance party at The Wiggle Room

KGW

KGW gets a bolder, brighter new look

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories