Experts: Uncommon condition killed Alan Thicke

Alan Thicke attends the premiere of STX Entertainment's 'Bad Moms' at Mann Village Theatre on July 26, 2016 in Westwood, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The medical condition that took the life of actor Alan Thicke is not common and accurate diagnosis often comes too late, medical experts say.

The 69-year-old actor famed for his fatherly role in the popular 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains” died from a ruptured aorta, the major artery that carries blood out of the heart to the brain and other organs, according to the death certificate obtained by the Associated Press earlier this week.

The aortic rupture occurred about three hours after the actor developed a tear or dissection in the inner layer of the artery, according to the death certificate. The tear causes blood to flow between the layers of the artery which lead to a rupture, according to medical experts.

An aorta tear requires immediate surgery and survival odds are good, yet delayed diagnosis often proves too late, said Dr. Edward Savage, cardiothoracic surgeon and director of the Heart & Vascular Center at Cleveland Clinic Florida near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Most people assume it is a heart attack so sometimes the diagnosis is delayed,” he said. “So you have to have a high suspicion.”

Patients believe they are suffering a heart attack with pain in their chest, he said. But what’s distinctive with a tear is that as blood leaks into the space between the layers of the ascending aorta, the pain will often move upward and can work its way along the spine, Savage said.

An aortic dissection can happen in anyone but causes can be an enlarged aorta, a pre-existing aneurysm or when someone suffers from an inherited connective tissue disorder known as Marfan syndrome.

“It is possible (Thicke) had an aneurysm,” said Dr. Brian Taschner, a cardiologist with Lee Health in Fort Myers, Florida and incoming board chairman of the American Heart Association in Southwest Florida.

A small percentage of patients coming to emergency rooms with chest pain believing they are having a heart attack are actually suffering from a dissection, Taschner said.

“I might see a couple a year,” he said. “It’s a lot less common than someone suffering a heart attack but the symptoms are very similar.”

Thicke collapsed while playing ice hockey with his 19-year-old son, Carter, and died at a Burbank, Calif., hospital on Dec. 13.

Patients who suffer an aortic dissection may be exerting themselves in some way although it can occur at rest sitting on the couch, Savage, the Cleveland Clinic cardiothoracic surgeon, said.

Other actors have suffered aortic dissections, notably John Ritter, who died in 2003 at the age of 54 and starred in the sitcom “Three’s Company.”

Ritter was being treated for a heart attack in the hospital when he suffered an aortic rupture, Taschner said.

The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health was founded in October 2003 weeks after Ritter’s death to improve awareness and help with medical research.

American diplomat Richard Holbrooke, 69, died in 2010 after suffering an aortic dissection and undergoing 20 hours of emergency surgery.

Aortic dissection occurs in about 2 of every 10,000 patients and can affect anyone, but it is most often seen in men between the ages of 40 to 70, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Emergency surgery for aortic dissection is essential, where the treatment is the same as for someone with an aneurysm, a weakened or bulging area of the aorta wall, Savage said.

“You are not replacing the whole tear, you are replacing the part prone to rupture,” he said, adding that he sees four or five dissections a year.

If someone gets to the emergency room, a proper diagnosis of dissection and no other complications, like shock, most patients will survive with surgery.

It’s not possible to test for a dissection but a CAT scan can detect an enlarged aorta. Yet many people can suffer a dissection and they don’t have an enlarged aorta.

“The majority of people have a normal size aorta and not an enlarged aorta,” he said. “The only indication to do a CAT scan is a history of aneurysms in the family.”

The John Ritter Foundation can be found at the johnritterfoundation.org.