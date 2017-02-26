Why are celebrities wearing blue ribbons at the Oscars?

Actor Ruth Negga attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo: Christopher Polk, Getty Images)

Forget naked-dresses, one of the biggest trends so far on the Oscars red carpet is a little more subtle: blue ribbons.

They've popped up on the designer gowns and tuxes of stars in support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that aims to defend and protect individual rights and liberties.

Who has already been seen sporting the political accessory?

Loving's​ Ruth Negga

“They're a huge part of our film. They helped Richard and Mildred change the Constitution of the United States and they fight for civil rights, and I’m for that,” she told USA TODAY on the red carpet. “I think that charities like that are important now and they're kind of like a watchdog of sorts, and that’s important in our society.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda (and his mom)

"I'm wearing an ACLU ribbon because they're fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals." -@lin_manuel #Oscars #Oscars2017 pic.twitter.com/pypW1erdQU — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 26, 2017

Model Karlie Kloss

On Saturday night, Casey Affleck also wore a ribbon to the Spirit Awards and used his acceptance speech to comment on Trump’s administration.

Casey Affleck is “appalled” his production company donated to Trump’s transition team https://t.co/LytFj6jMn0 pic.twitter.com/1DaaghbDRX — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 27, 2017

“The policies of this administration are abhorrent, and they will not last, and they are really un-American,” he said while accepting his award.

Star support for the ACLU predates this weekend, however.

Sarah Paulson used her SAG Awards speech to ask for ACLU donations in January. And back in October, Saturday Night Live star Sasheer Zamata parodied white privilege in a hilarious ACLU video.

